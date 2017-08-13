Georgia

US Mint to feature Georgia's largest island on a coin

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 11:10 AM

ST. MARYS, Ga.

The federal government plans to pay tribute to Georgia's largest barrier island by issuing a special coin.

The National Park Service says 25-cent coins with a design recognizing Cumberland Island will be produced by the U.S. Mint next year.

Located offshore near the Georgia-Florida state line, Cumberland Island has 36,000 acres (145 sq. kilometers) of largely unspoiled maritime forests, beaches and marsh. The Park Service manages much of the island as a federally protected wilderness.

The Cumberland Island coin's design features a snowy egret perched on a branch with a salt marsh in the background. It's scheduled to be released in August 2018. The special quarter will be the 44th coin produced in honor of individual national parks in the U.S.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers
Woman says Columbus pastor paid for two abortions after getting her pregnant 2:13

Woman says Columbus pastor paid for two abortions after getting her pregnant
Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home 0:30

Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home

View More Video