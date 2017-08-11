Georgia

Remittance company sues feds to get $1.3 million back

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 3:23 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

A company that helps residents in the United States send dollars to relatives in Africa says federal agents in Florida wrongfully seized more than a $1.3 million from one of its couriers.

Amal USA on Tuesday sued the Department of Homeland Security, demanding a return of the money.

The Atlanta-based company says that its courier was stopped at Orlando International Airport while travelling from Atlanta to Dubai last year. The company says the courier filled out the required declaration forms, but the money was seized anyway because a DHS agent claimed the courier didn't have a hard copy of his registration. The complaint says it is customary for agents to look up registrations online, and a hard copy isn't necessary.

A department spokeswoman says they don't comment on pending litigation.

