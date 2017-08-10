Georgia

Georgia barber shot in head during robbery now stable

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 9:42 AM

MACON, Ga.

A Georgia barber who was shot in the head during a robbery is recovering.

WMAZ-TV reports the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says two robbers entered a Macon barbershop late Tuesday night while 39-year-old Terrence Thompson was cutting a customer's hair and demanded money, leading to a scuffle in which Thompson was shot. The customer and Thompson's daughter were inside the shop at the time.

Thompson's condition was said to be stable Wednesday.

Another barber at the shop, Armond Denson, says Thompson had worked there three months and was known as the "late-night barber." Denson says the shooting has forced a protocol change. The store will no longer stay open late and a barber will not be left alone.

The sheriff's office says the robbers fled with an undisclosed sum.

