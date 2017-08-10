Georgia

17-year-old prisoner briefly escapes during transport

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 6:15 AM

NEWNAN, Ga.

A 17-year-old prisoner in Georgia temporarily escaped sheriff's custody while in transport.

The Newnan Times-Herald report that Maj. Mark Fenninger with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Officer stopped to allow the prisoner to use a gas station restroom during a trip to a medical facility for committal on Wednesday. Fenninger says the prisoner escaped custody and ran across Highway 29. Fenninger says deputies were told he was unstable.

Coweta County deputies deployed a K-9 unit and set up a perimeter with the assistance of the Newnan Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol, and found the prisoner after searching for an hour-and-a-half. Fenninger says he voluntarily gave up.

The prisoner was turned back over to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

