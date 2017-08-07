Georgia family of 7 seeks help after losing everything in house fire

A Georgia family whose belongings were destroyed by a house fire in Paulding County need help getting back on its feet.
Karissa Hodges, a mother of five children, told WSB that she and three of her children were home Thursday afternoon when they started smelling smoke. Though the family was able to escape, the entire house was burned down within minutes.
No one was injured in the fire, but Hodges said all of their belongings were torched, including school supplies for all five children, whose ages range from 8 years old to 13.
A GoFundMe account was set up with a $25,000 goal to help the family. Over $3,000 have been raised as of Monday afternoon.
“In an effort to help, we are hopeful that you will consider a donation, big or small, so that they can start to rebuild and get their lives back on track,” read the post on the account. “Your support will be incredibly appreciated as they try to cope with this loss.”
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
Comments