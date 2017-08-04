Georgia superintendent catches backlash for dress code memo

A popular style of pants is causing a debate for one Georgia school system.
Douglas County Superintendent Trent North says he only wanted to ensure teachers and administrators are dressing in a professional manner when he sent out an email outlining what staff should not wear on the job. But when the memo mentioned capri pants, that led to some debate about why those pants are included on the list, according to Atlanta TV station 11 Alive.
One family member of an employee who works in the Douglas school system satirically asked if a teacher wearing khakis would improve test scores.
North later said in an interview with 11Alive that capris are OK if they’re only a couple of inches above the ankles.
Other apparel on the no wear list are flip-flops, shorts and sneakers. Leggings can be worn with an “appropriate length-dress” and jeans are allowed only on Fridays.
North said he was surprised that the issue has received this much attention, but stands by the dress code.
"A longer version of shorts, it isn't business. It isn't professional," he told 11 Alive. "If a teacher comes into the building with pants just above the ankle, no one is going to say a word."
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments