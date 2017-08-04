Capri pants have led to some debate about a Douglas County, Georgia, school system dress code.
Capri pants have led to some debate about a Douglas County, Georgia, school system dress code. FaraFaran Getty Images/iStockphoto
Capri pants have led to some debate about a Douglas County, Georgia, school system dress code. FaraFaran Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

Georgia superintendent catches backlash for dress code memo

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

August 04, 2017 10:56 AM

A popular style of pants is causing a debate for one Georgia school system.

Douglas County Superintendent Trent North says he only wanted to ensure teachers and administrators are dressing in a professional manner when he sent out an email outlining what staff should not wear on the job. But when the memo mentioned capri pants, that led to some debate about why those pants are included on the list, according to Atlanta TV station 11 Alive.

One family member of an employee who works in the Douglas school system satirically asked if a teacher wearing khakis would improve test scores.

North later said in an interview with 11Alive that capris are OK if they’re only a couple of inches above the ankles.

Other apparel on the no wear list are flip-flops, shorts and sneakers. Leggings can be worn with an “appropriate length-dress” and jeans are allowed only on Fridays.

North said he was surprised that the issue has received this much attention, but stands by the dress code.

"A longer version of shorts, it isn't business. It isn't professional," he told 11 Alive. "If a teacher comes into the building with pants just above the ankle, no one is going to say a word."

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers
Woman says Columbus pastor paid for two abortions after getting her pregnant 2:13

Woman says Columbus pastor paid for two abortions after getting her pregnant
Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home 0:30

Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home

View More Video