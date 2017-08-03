Georgia woman looking for love on FOX’s ‘Love Connection’ reboot

Phoebe Tatum has been a single mom for several years now and hasn’t had luck finding the right guy in Columbus, so when she was approached to appear on “Love Connection,” she said yes to the chance of finding love.
“I’ve been here in Columbus and finding guys is so hard, like good, quality, professional guys,” Tatum said. “I thought this would be an opportunity to really meet someone different.”
Tatum works at Columbus Technical College as a Technical Instructor, and has been single for several years. She said she’s dated guys in the area, but nothing “stable or consistent.”
With the recent surge of the film industry in Atlanta, Tatum decided to put out applications over the past year to appear on shows. She said she’s appeared as an extra on “The Tyler Perry Show,” “Let’s Stay Together” and some BET shows.
“Someone reached out to me in December and asked the question, ‘Are you still single?’ and I said yeah I am, I don’t want to be, but yes I am and it just took off from there,” she said.
FOX rebooted the popular game show from the late 1980’s but with a few changes. Contestants go on three blind dates and share the experiences with host Andy Cohen, according to Variety. The show premiered earlier this spring, but Tatum’s episode is showing tonight, Aug. 3.
Tatum said her family members and coworkers are excited for the show because she hasn’t been able to share any details about the dates or men. The only people who knew anything were her aunt and cousin because they were taking care of her daughter while she was away.
The show’s premise is to match single men and women with possible “love connections,” and Tatum said the reboot has twists made for today’s modern audience. She hasn’t seen the full episode yet, so she’s waiting to see if she “did Columbus justice.”
“Anyone that is interested on going this show, or any show, you just have to be prepared for whatever may happen,” Tatum said. “It is television, it’s entertainment and sometimes what you may think is something normal that you do, may come across to people as abnormal.”
And as for the Tatum actually finding love?
“You’ll see,” she said. “It’s either a love connection or rejection.”
Tatum’s episode will show tonight, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.
