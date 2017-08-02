Georgia

Remains found where veteran disappeared in Georgia

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 7:58 AM

KENNESAW, Ga.

Remains have been discovered in the backyard of a Georgia residence where a U.S. Army veteran was last seen more than three years ago.

News outlets report that Alicia Chilton with Cobb County police says police received a tip Tuesday that led them to the home Chase Massner was last seen in March 2014. Chilton says the house was where Massner spent the night with a friend.

Police do not know if the remains are human at this time. Police say the current resident of the house didn't live there when Massner disappeared.

Family members have said that Massner was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and treated for anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Iraq War veteran was 26 at the time of his disappearance and married with two daughters.

