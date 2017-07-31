rozowynos Getty Images/iStockphoto
Georgia

This animal shelter will let you adopt its pets for free this week

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

July 31, 2017 10:00 AM

Are you looking for a new furry companion? It might be worth a short trip.

The Atlanta Humane Society announced that it is waiving its adoption fees for adult pets this week.

From Monday, July 31 to Sunday, August 6, all cats and dogs aged six months and older will go home for free. There are more than 300 pets available for adoption.

According to 11Alive, all animals will go home spayed or neutered with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip, a collar and identification tags, a 4-pound bag of Purina dog or cat food, a complimentary post-adoption wellness exam at a local VCA Animal Hospital and 30 days of PetFirst pet insurance.

The shelter has two locations: the Howell Mill campus at 981 Howell Mill Road NW in Atlanta and the Mansell campus at 1565 Mansell Road in Alpharetta.

To browse pictures of the available animals, visit atlantahumane.org.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

