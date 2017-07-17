If the Georgia Cyclone is your favorite Six Flags ride, it’s almost time to say goodbye

After 27 years of operation, the Georgia Cyclone’s reign at Six Flags Over Georgia is coming to an end.
The theme park announced Monday its plan to retire the ride at the end of the month, according to Fox 5. Fans have until July 30th to ride the wooden coaster, which was created as a modern interpretation of the Coney Island ride of the same name.
BREAKING: #GeorgiaCyclone at @sfovergeorgia will close for good July 30th. @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl #sixflagsovergeorgia pic.twitter.com/W8We4o68Ag— Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) July 17, 2017
Fast facts about #GeorgiaCyclone at @sfovergeorgia -- closing for good July 30th. @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl #sixflagsovergeorgia pic.twitter.com/4kAwcA5xjI— Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) July 17, 2017
