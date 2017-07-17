Screen grab of the Six Flags Over Georgia coaster Georgia Cyclone from Fox 5.
Screen grab of the Six Flags Over Georgia coaster Georgia Cyclone from Fox 5.
Screen grab of the Six Flags Over Georgia coaster Georgia Cyclone from Fox 5.

Georgia

July 17, 2017 2:15 PM

If the Georgia Cyclone is your favorite Six Flags ride, it’s almost time to say goodbye

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

After 27 years of operation, the Georgia Cyclone’s reign at Six Flags Over Georgia is coming to an end.

The theme park announced Monday its plan to retire the ride at the end of the month, according to Fox 5. Fans have until July 30th to ride the wooden coaster, which was created as a modern interpretation of the Coney Island ride of the same name.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers
Woman says Columbus pastor paid for two abortions after getting her pregnant 2:13

Woman says Columbus pastor paid for two abortions after getting her pregnant
Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home 0:30

Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home

View More Video