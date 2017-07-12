Shia LaBeouf asked for a cigarette. It all went downhill from there

2:13 Woman says Columbus pastor paid for two abortions after getting her pregnant Pause

0:30 Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home

2:33 Sarah Lawrence talks about prayers said at death scene of woman hit by truck

1:27 Passengers yell at woman with small dog to sit down before she is removed from plane

2:28 Columbus woman speaks out after filing lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by local pastor

0:26 Search to continue for missing person in Chattahoochee River

16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River

2:43 She raps her way to 2017 Georgia Economics Teacher of the Year title

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue