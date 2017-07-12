Shia LaBeouf asked for a cigarette. It all went downhill from there

An argument that landed a Hollywood star in the Chatham County jail apparently started over a cigarette.
Shia LaBeouf, the star of “Transformers” who started his career in the early 2000s playing Louis Stevens on the Disney Channel series “Even Stevens,” was charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction and public intoxication following the Saturday morning incident at a Savannah sports bar.
His arrest was captured on officers’ body cameras.
It started about 4 a.m. Saturday at Wild Wing Cafe in City Market, when LaBeouf walked outside and asked a 30-year-old woman for a cigarette, according to an incident report obtained by WJCL-TV.
She said no.
LaBeouf then asked a Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officer for a cigarette, and the officer told him he didn’t smoke.
“So, at that point, (LeBeouf) ask me, ‘What (expletive) badge are you wearing?’ ” the officer noted in the report. “I told him that I was a police officer and ask him to leave the area because he had started using profanity in front of some children that was sitting there with their parents.”
In response, LaBeouf reportedly began cursing and insulting the officer, who then asked him to leave.
The 31-year-old actor told the officer, “shut up (expletive) you work for me. I am a tax payer (expletive) you you ain’t going to do (expletive),” according to the report.
The officer called for backup after he says LaBeouf became more aggressive. When the officer tried to handcuff him, the report states, LaBeouf “snatched away from me and said, ‘You are not arresting me (expletive).’ ”
LaBeouf continued cursing at the officer as he ran through a park to the Andaz Hotel by the Savannah River, according to the report.
The officer followed LaBeouf there and asked a hotel security guard if he saw where the man who just walked in went.
“That’s when Mr. LaBeouf came out from hiding in the corner,” the report states.
More than one officer was needed to handcuff LaBeouf and load him into the back of a patrol car. A different officer noted in the report that LaBeouf said, “he wishes that I caught him in Los Angeles with his conceal carry.”
LaBeouf also “repeated multiple times that I was racist for arresting a fellow white man,” the officer wrote.
At the jail, LaBeouf refused to get out of the patrol car and told officers they would have to pull him out, the report states.
“That’s fine,” the officer said as he began reaching for LaBeouf, who decided to get out of the car on his own.
While walking inside the jail, LaBeouf reportedly told the officer that “he would spit in my face if it was not for the fact that he respected me.”
At the door, LaBeouf asked the officer if he was American. He became more disorderly in the booking area, jerking around and cussing, before an officer “placed Mr. LaBeouf against the wall,” the report states.
“Mr. LaBeouf then began reaching on my gun belt and began pulling on my radio, while he was stating that he was grabbing my gun,” the officer wrote in the report. “I advised Mr. LaBeouf that he was in fact grabbing my radio and not my firearm.”
To control LaBeouf, the officer put his hand on his right shoulder, and “It was at this point in time that Mr. LaBeouf leaned over and kissed my hand,” the officer wrote.
LaBeouf complained his handcuffs were too tight and continued to use profanities as he was booked, the report states.
He was released on a $7,000 bond.
LaBeouf was in town filming “Peanut Butter Falcon,” which also stars Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern, according to the Savannah Morning News.
