July 11, 2017 4:13 PM

Macon woman is missing in Michigan

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

Michigan authorities are searching for a Macon woman and another man after the two reportedly disappeared.

LeeAnn Marie Wilmoth, a 28-year-old with Middle Georgia ties, and 37-year-old Eric Scott Ruska were last heard from Sunday.

Authorities suspect the two are somewhere in the Hiawatha National Forest, between lakes Michigan and Superior in Delta County, NBC26-TV reported.

On Tuesday, multiple agencies were searching areas in Delta, Alger and Marquette counties.

Wilmoth and Ruska may be traveling in a rusty, black 2006 Chevrolet Colorado with a Michigan license plate of BVB 7631, ABC10-TV reported.

The relationship between the two is unclear.

Messages left for Michigan State Police detectives were not immediately returned.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

