Video of Georgia officer beating homeless woman leads to investigation

The DeKalb County Police Department is under an internal investigation after a video of one of its officers beating a homeless woman surfaced online, reported CBS46.
According to the Atlanta station, the investigation was initially opened after a use of force complaint from a June 4 incident when a DeKalb police officer responded to a Texaco Food Mart for a complaint of a female soliciting customers. The woman was identified as Katie McCrary.
The department was unaware of the video.
"Now that the Department has this new [video] evidence, we have reopened the investigation and will determine whether the incident is consistent with policy and the law," the police department said in a statement.
CBS46 reports McCrary was charged with obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and was served a criminal trespass warning at the request of the store manager.
