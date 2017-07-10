Screen grab of video from CBS46.
Georgia

July 10, 2017 1:40 PM

Video of Georgia officer beating homeless woman leads to investigation

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

The DeKalb County Police Department is under an internal investigation after a video of one of its officers beating a homeless woman surfaced online, reported CBS46.

According to the Atlanta station, the investigation was initially opened after a use of force complaint from a June 4 incident when a DeKalb police officer responded to a Texaco Food Mart for a complaint of a female soliciting customers. The woman was identified as Katie McCrary.

The department was unaware of the video.

"Now that the Department has this new [video] evidence, we have reopened the investigation and will determine whether the incident is consistent with policy and the law," the police department said in a statement.

CBS46 reports McCrary was charged with obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and was served a criminal trespass warning at the request of the store manager.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

