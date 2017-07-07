Man who police say took hostages at Wells Fargo is dead

Police say a man who held hostages at a Wells Fargo bank in Cobb County is dead, according to WSB-TV.
Authorities at a news conference said a member of the tactical team may be responsible for his death. The GBI is investigating the death as an officer-involved shooting, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The incident occurred at 2675 Windy Hill Rd. in Marietta Friday. The man called Channel 2 around 10:30 a.m., talking for over 30 minutes about his life and his demands. He said the reported bomb would “take out the entire room” and that he had two hostages, the TV station reported.
The man told Channel 2 he was a homeless Marine veteran and was unhappy with his experience with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He also said he had no money to buy food or water.
Several roads, including the I-75 northbound and southbound exits, near Windy Hill were blocked off as police and bomb units surrounded the bank. The roads have since reopened.
The hostages left the bank uninjured by 1 p.m., said Cobb Count Sgt. Dana Pierce.
