Hostages released from Cobb County bank, man claims to have bomb

Hostages have been released from a Cobb County bank where a man claims to have a bomb, according to WSB-TV.
The man claims to have a bomb inside the Wells Fargo bank at 2675 Windy Hill Road in Cobb County, Fox 5 reports. Officials received a call about the incident around 9:30 Friday morning.
Windy Hill Road has been shut down as police, a SWAT team and a K-9 unit investigate the scene.
Several business surrounding the bank have been placed on lockdown while police conduct their investigation. The Georgia Department of Transportation also reports the I-75 North and Southbound exit ramps leading to Windy Hill are blocked off.
Windy Hill Rd Closed from I-75 to North Park Pl due to Police Activity. #DELAYS Avoid the area.— Cobb County DOT (@CobbDOT) July 7, 2017
Police told Channel 2 the situation is contained, and the public is no longer at risk.
The man called Channel 2 Action News and spent over 30 minutes talking about his life and detailing demands, according to the television station.
According to 11 Alive, police also know who the man is but have not released his name.
