Strangers respond to traffic fatality by forming prayer circle around victim

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home Pause 2:33 Sarah Lawrence talks about prayers said at death scene of woman hit by truck 1:27 Passengers yell at woman with small dog to sit down before she is removed from plane 2:28 Columbus woman speaks out after filing lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by local pastor 0:26 Search to continue for missing person in Chattahoochee River 16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River 2:43 She raps her way to 2017 Georgia Economics Teacher of the Year title 1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue 2:26 Dash cam video shows end of high speed chase in which suspect died in custody 1:58 Columbus police seek identity of woman who stole dog from shelter Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email On the morning of July 4 a homeless woman was struck by a truck in downtown Columbus and killed. Strangers stopped to form a circle and say a prayer for her. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

On the morning of July 4 a homeless woman was struck by a truck in downtown Columbus and killed. Strangers stopped to form a circle and say a prayer for her. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com