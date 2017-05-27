Salutatorian’s speech leads to threat of diploma being withheld

A salutatorian’s graduation speech in which she encourages other minority classmates has led to a threat that she may not receive her diploma, an Albany TV station reported this week.
The Americus-Sumter High School principal sent a letter to Na'Charlesia Floyd saying her speech during the 2017 graduation ceremony violated the student code of conduct through verbal “bigotry.” The letter said Floyd can appeal the decision to not give her the diploma, according to the document obtained by WALB-TV.
The station reports audio was lowered during sections of Floyd’s speech as she spoke about diversity at the school, including when she recognized fellow black female graduates. The speech also mentioned Latino and Asian students, WALB-TV said.
School officials say they warned Floyd before the graduation ceremony that parts off her speech were inappropriate. The school system’s superintendent said Floyd did not follow policy.
"The mics cut off and there was a little bit of controversy over the first page about me honoring," Floyd told the Albany TV station. "All and all, I was just trying to unify my whole class, all minorities, and give them encouraging words as they go off to college as first generation students."
Floyd will be a student at Xavier University in Louisiana in the fall.
