A student was getting teased for her hair, so this Georgia teacher stepped in

When a student was getting teased for her creative “space buns” hairstyle, one Lithia Springs teacher wanted to find a way to make her feel better.
Kinsie Johns, a third grade teacher at Annette Winn Elementary School, posted the story to her Facebook page.
“She told me yesterday that some students were making fun of her hair and picking on her,” the post said. “So, after a little planning with her and a written reminder on my hand, today, we showed up with the same hair just to prove a point.”
Johns told FOX 5 Atlanta a few of her students asked her why she was wearing her hair like the little girl, and she told them because “it's okay to stand out and be different.”
“The little point I was trying to make turned into a huge support for my little friend,” she told the station. “All the girls in my class are wearing their hair in 'space buns' and even some of the boys got involved!”
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
