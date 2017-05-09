Country artist Alan Jackson puts Georgia mansion up for sale

Country music star Alan Jackson is selling his Georgia home, and it comes with a hefty price tag.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, his lakefront home is on the market for $6.4 million. For that price, you’ll get 7,687 square feet, five bedrooms and six full and three half bathrooms.
The Clarkesville mansion is in a gated community and includes a flagstone patio with a fire pit and a two-story boathouse with a swim dock. It is located at 3531 Moccasin Creek Road.
Read the full listing at zillow.com.
