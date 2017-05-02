Georgia

May 02, 2017 8:18 AM

Police: Man kills wife, himself at retirement community

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Atlanta police say a man shot and killed his wife and himself at a retirement community.

News outlets report that Officer Lisa Bender says the shooting occurred Monday afternoon at Saint Anne's Terrace, a nonprofit retirement community. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as 96-year-old Andrew Marinos and 86-year-old Peggy Marinos, both of Atlanta.

Bender did not release further details and said police are still gathering information. The medical examiner says autopsies are expected Tuesday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River

Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River 16:24

Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River
She raps her way to 2017 Georgia Economics Teacher of the Year title 2:43

She raps her way to 2017 Georgia Economics Teacher of the Year title
Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue 1:21

Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos