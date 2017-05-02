Police: Man kills wife, himself at retirement community

Atlanta police say a man shot and killed his wife and himself at a retirement community.
News outlets report that Officer Lisa Bender says the shooting occurred Monday afternoon at Saint Anne's Terrace, a nonprofit retirement community. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as 96-year-old Andrew Marinos and 86-year-old Peggy Marinos, both of Atlanta.
Bender did not release further details and said police are still gathering information. The medical examiner says autopsies are expected Tuesday.
