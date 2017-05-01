On her 16th birthday, she left home with her stepfather. Neither returned.

It has been two weeks since a girl and her 38-year-old stepfather went missing on her 16th birthday, and authorities in Augusta believe the pair could be in the Atlanta area.
Latania Janell Carwell and Leon Lamar Tripp were last seen about 1 a.m. on April 17 in Augusta, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Tanya Tripp told WJBF-TV that her daughter, Carwell, and Leon Tripp left home to help a friend who was having car trouble.
Charles Carwell, the girl’s uncle and Tanya Tripp’s brother, told the TV station that a $500 reward is being offered for information that will bring the pair home.
He also speculated that his niece’s disappearance could have been premeditated, because of “how she was brought out the house just doesn’t sit well with me.”
On Monday, WRDW-TV reported warrants for kidnapping had been issued for Leon Tripp.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carwell and Tripp are urged to call Richmond County sheriff’s investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments