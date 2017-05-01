Interstate 85 to re-open before Memorial Day

Two months after Interstate 85 collapsed in a massive fire, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it will be open for traffic by Memorial Day on May 29.
The original deadline for the I-85 bridge to be repaired was June 15. The new timeline was announced Monday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The interstate collapsed March 30 after a fire broke out beneath the bridge. Basil Eleby, a homeless man who lives in the area, was charged with arson in the blaze, which closed I-85 at Piedmont Road in Buckhead.
The interstate is a main artery into the heart of Atlanta and repairing it will cost nearly $17 million, WSB-TV reported.
The state also offered incentives to contractor C.W. Matthews to finish it earlier.
If it finishes the work by May 25, the company will earn an extra $1.5 million and an extra $2 million if it finishes by May 21, according to WSB-TV. GDOT will pay the company an additional $200,000 for each day before May 21, up to $3.1 million.
About 90 percent of the cost for repairs will be paid for with federal money, the TV station reported.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
