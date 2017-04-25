Georgia

April 25, 2017 6:35 AM

2 Georgia Tech students robbed at gunpoint

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Police are looking for three men who robbed two Georgia Tech students at gunpoint.

News outlets report the students were walking Sunday night toward the gated entry to a townhouse complex about eight blocks from Centennial Olympic Park when they were approached by three men. One man pointed a rifle at one of the student's chest and demanded he place his iPhone and keys on the ground. The man picked up the items and all three men ran.

No one was injured. Georgia Tech sent out a campus safety alert and Atlanta Police are investigating.

