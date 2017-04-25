Georgia

April 25, 2017 3:28 AM

Police: Kidnap report mistaken, but man arrested as fugitive

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Atlanta police say a midafternoon kidnapping report turned out to be mistaken, but the accused man was arrested on a fugitive warrant from Florida.

WXIA-TV reports (http://on.11alive.com/2pbDaYj ) that 19-year-old Eric Harris is accused of a burglary last year in Orlando.

Police Sgt. Warren Pickard told news media that a man called about 4 p.m. Monday to report that a man dragged a woman out of a salon and drove off with her.

However, the woman, Shayla Thomas, told WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2oZ3Ugq ) that it was "just a big misunderstanding."

She said her boyfriend pushed her into the car during an argument, but did not kidnap her.

