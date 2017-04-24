SunTrust Park to hire 200 parking helpers

Parking is a known issue at SunTrust Park, but a job fair is looking to alleviate the problem at the new home of the Atlanta Braves.
Laz Parking will hold job fair events Monday through Thursday to fill more than 200 seasonal, part-time positions, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Available positions include cashier, night maintenance worker, supervisor, valet and traffic director.
The fairs will be held at DoubleTree Suites at 2780 Windy Ridge Parkway in Smyrna, Ga. Valet will be waived.
Here is this week’s schedule:
- Monday: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Thursday: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
