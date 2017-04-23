Officials: 10 injured in 16-car pileup on I-75

The Georgia State Patrol says 10 people were injured in a 16-car pileup that shut down southbound Interstate 75 for nearly four hours.
WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2oAvCNT ) reports that the accident happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunday along I-75 at Allatoona Lake Bridge in Bartow County.
The station reports that emergency crews had trouble getting to the scene because vehicles blocked northbound emergency lanes.
State police say the 10 people hurt were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say the cause of the pileup is under investigation.
Comments