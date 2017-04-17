Georgia

Shaq offers to pay for funeral of Georgia teen who died on Instagram Live

By Mariya Lewter

After a Georgia teen died in a tragic accident that was broadcast live on social media, former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal made a vow to help the family.

Malachi Hemphill, 13, of Forest Park was handling a gun while his friends watched on Instagram Live when it discharged. He was found in his bedroom by his mother Shaniqua Stephens and later died at the hospital on April 10.

According to WSB TV, O’Neal offered to pay for the funeral services.

“No mother should have to go through this,” he said in a statement. “I can only imagine the pain that she and all of Malachi’s family must be feeling. I just wanted to do what I could to help them at such a terrible time.”

