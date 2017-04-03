Uber pledges to help Atlanta traffic crisis following I-85 bridge collapse

Following last week’s collapse of an I-85 bridge in Atlanta, Uber is pledging to dedicate at least $5 million over the coming months to help with the traffic crisis.
The funds will be used “to help keep prices low and encourage riders and drivers to help combat congestion,” Uber’s Atlanta team said in a press release. The city is in a State of Emergency, and officials are urging commuters to carpool or to use MARTA. With its new program, Uber is offering a 50 percent discount on all uberPOOL rides that begin or end at a MARTA station and a 25 percent discount on all uberPOOL rides in metro Atlanta this week.
uberPOOL is Uber’s carpool service that allows commuters to share a ride and the fare with another commuter taking a similar route at the same time. Read more about the program at newsroom.uber.com.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
