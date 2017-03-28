Family of Georgia women missing with three sons is “concerned about her state of mind”

A 28-year-old Georgia woman and her three young sons have been missing since Thursday and authorities are asking for the public’s help with finding them.
Brittany Rebecca Stewart and her sons, whose ages range from 7 months to 7 years, left their home in Clayton, Georgia, on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office.
Stewart is believed to be driving a maroon 1999 Ford Explorer with Georgia tag RCP0743. Rabun County is in the northeast corner of Georgia and borders North Carolina and South Carolina.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Stewart was spotted Sunday at a gas station in Habersham County, about 30 miles south of Clayton. Hours later, she used her food-stamp card in Greenville, South Carolina.
While Stewart is not thought to be a danger to her sons, her family “is concerned about her state of mind,” the newspaper reported.
Anyone with information regarding Stewart’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or call Rabun County Dispatch at 706-782-6226.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
