FAA: Small plane crashes into home in Atlanta suburb

Authorities say a small plane has crashed into a house in a northern Atlanta suburb.
FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt says a Cessna Citation I crashed about 3 miles northeast of Cobb County International Airport about 7:20 p.m. Friday en route to Fulton County Airport.
Breitenfeldt did not know the cause of the crash or how many people were on board. He says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
Tullan Avard, a homeowner in Kennesaw's Chastain Lakes subdivision, says she saw a small plane spiraling down and heard a "huge boom," followed by a large plume of smoke not far from her neighborhood.
Avard says the plane appeared to be flying normally before it began to drop.
Cessna lists the Citation line as private business jets.
