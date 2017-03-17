Georgia

March 17, 2017 10:10 AM

Search continues for two missing Clayton County girls

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

The search continues Friday for two girls who went missing from a Riverdale home Thursday night, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Three-year-old Amani Turner and Adormi Harris, 11, were last seen at about 11 p.m. Thursday at the Sterling Drive residence. A caregiver reported the two missing about midnight after noticing they were not in the bed, according to CBS-46.

The caregiver also said her her purse, two cell phones, vehicle keys and a tablet had been stolen. There is no clothing description of what the two are wearing at the time of the disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amani and Adormi is asked to contact the police.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Related content

Georgia

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dash cam video shows end of high speed chase in which suspect died in custody

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos