Smoothie shop charges women less than men to make a point

In honor of International Women’s Day, one company used its smoothies to raise awareness about the gender wage gap.
Green Leaf’s & Bananas, which has a location in Lawrenceville, offered the “Common Cents” smoothie priced at 80 cents for women and $1 for men. According to the Institute for Women’s Research Policy, this is the current documented wage gap, as “female full-time, year-round workers made only 80 cents for every dollar earned by men” in 2015.
The smoothie is blend of strawberries, peanut butter, honey water and nonfat vanilla frozen yogurt and was available only on March 8.
