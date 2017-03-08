Columbus police: Woman arrested after stealing dog from shelter

A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the dog theft at Animal Ark Rescue, Columbus police said.
Aysia Newkirk faces one count of second-degree burglary in connection with the Feb. 28 incident at 7133 Sacerdote Drive. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail, but she was released on bond the following day.
The Columbus Police Department’s Property and Crime unit posted five video surveillance clips on its Facebook page Thursday evening showing a woman, who was unidentified at the time, stealing a dog from the shelter on Feb. 28. At the time, it was recovering from surgery on its teeth.
Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick said the woman pulled into the parking lot in what appears to be a Ford Fiesta at 6:02 p.m. Feb. 28. She exited her car wearing an ID badge and went to the front door.
She returned to her vehicle a minute later. Then she stepped from the car while talking on the phone, and the ID badge is no longer on her neck, according to police.
“Apparently it was an ID badge from where she works,” Slouchick said Friday morning.
She walked around the building and then entered, according to the post.
Minutes later, she left the shelter with the dog, dog food, a dog bed, a dog leash and dog bowls. At the time, she was dressed in a dark long-sleeve shirt with black pants and black shoes.
The next day, she returned in the same vehicle and dropped the dog off outside of the building before fleeing. She didn’t return the stolen property, Slouchick confirmed.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments