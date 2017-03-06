Waffle House co-founder Joe Rogers Sr. dies at 97

Waffle House co-founder Joe Rogers Sr. passed away Friday at age 97, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Rogers, along with Tom Forkner, 99, opened the 24-hour diner in Avondale Estates on Labor Day in 1955. Now there are more than 1,900 locations nationwide.
AJC reported that Rogers is survived by his wife, Ruth, four children, nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and about 40,000 Waffle House employees.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 1:30 pm at the Georgia Tech Hotel & Conference Center, 800 Spring Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30308. WXIA reported that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Giving Kitchen, which provides assistance to Atlanta area restaurant workers, or the Ida Cason Callaway Foundation.
