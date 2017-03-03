Georgia man raises $400k for charity through decades of recycling

A Ringgold man’s resourcefulness and caring has led to $400,000 going to a ministry supporting children in need.
The unique story of 86-year-old Johnny Jennings is being covered nationally, including a profile with ABC News, as a Facebook post has gone viral and been shared more than 27,000 times. Jennings raised money to go to charity by recycling, which he started as a way to connect with his son, according to abcnews.com.
Since 1985, Jennings has donated the $400,000 to the Georgia Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries.
How much recyclables has Jennings collected over 32 years? Shay Drennan-Love, who asked for people to share Jennings’ story on Facebook, said just the amount of paper comes to 9.8 million pounds.
“Mr. Jennings normally loads his truck by himself and that is a job in it's self (sic) and did I mention he is 86 years old and had 2 mini strokes two weeks ago and when he got home from the hospital he didn't let that stop him from getting back to his paper route?,” Drennan-Love said on Facebook. “That is just how he is and he will not stop until the undertaker turns his toes up! That is what he tells everyone!”
Jennings often drives from his north Georgia home to a recycling center in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He picks up paper from churches and business and also collects other recyclables from other places. His son, Brent Jennings, spoke with ABC News about his father’s charitable spirit.
"We used to use it as time together," Brent Jennings said. "We'd walk roads and pick up cans and sell it and take the money and put it in a savings account. When I bought my first house, I had enough from recycling to make my first down payment on my home."
