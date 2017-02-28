Comedian Jeff Foxworthy set to perform storm relief show in Albany

Jeff Foxworthy, a Grammy-nominated comedian famous for his “you might be a redneck if—” jokes, is set to put on a show in Albany to help raise money for storm damage relief in south Georgia.
The show is set for March 19 at the Albany Municipal Auditorium, WALB-TV reports.
Local acts will open the show before Foxworthy, a Georgia native, takes the stage.
Amy Rolfe, who helped organize the benefit concert, told the TV station that some of Foxworthy’s life-long friends were directly affected by the storms, which killed 15 in January.
Organizers teamed up with the nonprofit Mission Change, which will receive all proceeds to help with storm relief, the TV station reported.
Tickets were not yet on sale as of Tuesday afternoon.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
