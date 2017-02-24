Price tags don’t matter at this Georgia bookstore

A concept used by grocers to sell produce has now been applied to books.
The aptly named Books by the Pound opened Feb. 18 in Gwinnett County. The store sells thousands of used books based on their weight.
The bookstore is located in a former Staples at 860 Duluth Hwy. in Lawrenceville. One of its owners said he’s unaware of many stores across the country using a scale to determine the cost of books, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.
“I don’t think there’s anything at this scale or this inexpensive by the pound,” Books by the Pound co-owner Chris Williams told the Daily Post. “We might be the first to do that, that I’ve seen, anyway.”
The price drops the heavier the sale starting at $3.99 per pound for the first three pounds. Anything from three to eight pounds is $2.99 per pound, and the price dips to $1.99 per pound after the eighth pound. The store also allows people to trade in older books for credit toward new ones.
If you’re interested in visiting Books by the Pound, you may want go at the first opportunity. Williams says the store will close after three months unless enough inventory is moved. However if the concept does take off then more locations could open, the Daily Post reported.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
