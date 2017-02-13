Landscaper gets caught in sexual act with client’s dog, then flees

A 61-year-old landscaper is wanted for bestiality and cruelty to children after committing a “lewd sexual act” on his client’s dog.
According to the AJC, a man was playing in his yard with his nephew Saturday when he saw Cruz Barreralugo participating in the act with their dog. Barreralugo, who had been working on the Lawrenceville home for nearly a year, immediately fled the scene in a black pickup truck after being spotted.
Fox 5 reports responding Gwinnett County officers reviewed home surveillance video of the incident.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Crime Stoppers tips leading to an arrest or indictment may be rewarded with up to $2,000.
67 yo Cruz Barreralugo is wanted for Bestiality and Cruelty to Children. Contact 404-577-8477 with tips. https://t.co/1xplIYgwp8… pic.twitter.com/F75DoVGYZW— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) February 13, 2017
