Georgia

February 13, 2017 5:47 PM

Landscaper gets caught in sexual act with client’s dog, then flees

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

A 61-year-old landscaper is wanted for bestiality and cruelty to children after committing a “lewd sexual act” on his client’s dog.

According to the AJC, a man was playing in his yard with his nephew Saturday when he saw Cruz Barreralugo participating in the act with their dog. Barreralugo, who had been working on the Lawrenceville home for nearly a year, immediately fled the scene in a black pickup truck after being spotted.

Fox 5 reports responding Gwinnett County officers reviewed home surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Crime Stoppers tips leading to an arrest or indictment may be rewarded with up to $2,000.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

Related content

Georgia

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Georgia Tech police show they've got the moves

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos