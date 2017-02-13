Georgia

February 13, 2017 11:19 AM

Can you do the ‘Cupid Shuffle’ as well as these officers?

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Georgia Tech Police Department is showing off its moves.

Police officers from the university posted a video of themselves dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle,” which received over 1,700 views on YouTube as of Monday.

