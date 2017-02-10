Georgia corrections facility hosts first graduation ceremony

A group of inmates housed at a Georgia medical facility for pregnant women were the first to participate in a graduation ceremony, according to a news release.
The six women earned their GED diplomas while staying at Helms Facility, a Georgia Department of Corrections facility in Atlanta. The Feb. 2 ceremony was the first of its kind at Helms, the release said.
“We are proud of the six dedicated women who received their GED last week,” Commissioner Gregory Dozier said in a statement. “This program would not be possible without our partners, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, and our hardworking staff at Helms.”
While the six women took part in the graduation ceremony, another eight have also earned GED diplomas at Helms.
Inmates who do not pass the high school equivalency test at Helms will have the opportunity to do so when they go to Lee Arrendale State Prison to serve out the remainder of their sentences, the release said.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments