How far can you go to protect yourself?

Aaliyah Redding, a ninth-grader at Shaw High School, said she has loved cheerleading since she was little. Despite her disability, she wants to prove that she can cheer as others do. She has passed every tryout since sixth grade, and now she is a cheerleader at Shaw. Her teammates say that Redding brings positive energy and new moves. Her coach, Katrina Shingles, jokes that Redding is the “team bully" since she leads the team and keeps everyone in line.