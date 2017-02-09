Georgia
How far can you go to protect yourself?
What some call the “castle doctrine” is ensconced in the law: If someone breaks or is breaking into your home, you can shoot them, legally, as long as you “reasonably” believe such force is required to stop the “unlawful entry into or attack upon a habitation.” Outside such a dwelling, killing to defend yourself or others gets trickier. These are excerpts from a recent interview with Steve Craft, chief assistant public defender for the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer