How far can you go to protect yourself?

What some call the “castle doctrine” is ensconced in the law: If someone breaks or is breaking into your home, you can shoot them, legally, as long as you “reasonably” believe such force is required to stop the “unlawful entry into or attack upon a habitation.” Outside such a dwelling, killing to defend yourself or others gets trickier. These are excerpts from a recent interview with Steve Craft, chief assistant public defender for the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Georgia

LaGrange police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching

LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar presents an official apology to the Austin Callaway family for the Sept. 8, 1940 lynching of 16-year old Callaway. The police chief addressed an overflow audience at Warren Temple United Methodist Tuesday, citing the historical events surrounding Callaway's death and the importance of an official apology to the family for the role of the law enforcement in allowing racially-motivated killing to occur 76 years ago.

Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

Aaliyah Redding, a ninth-grader at Shaw High School, said she has loved cheerleading since she was little. Despite her disability, she wants to prove that she can cheer as others do. She has passed every tryout since sixth grade, and now she is a cheerleader at Shaw. Her teammates say that Redding brings positive energy and new moves. Her coach, Katrina Shingles, jokes that Redding is the “team bully" since she leads the team and keeps everyone in line.

Ga. governor: Don't leave kids in hot cars

On May 31, 2016, Governor Nathan Deal, First Lady Sandra Deal, and Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs called for families and caregivers of children to have heightened awareness of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles. Since 2010, 11 children in Georgia have died due to vehicular heatstroke.

