Two people dead, child injured in wreck following Atlanta police chase

Two people are dead and a child was injured in wreck following a police chase in Atlanta.
Atlanta media outlets are reporting the collision occurred in southeast Atlanta Friday afternoon. The chase began after a capitol police officer responded to a man making a disturbance at the state capitol, according to WSB-TV Atlanta.
The man sped away from law enforcement in a pickup truck onto I-20, exited the interstate and later crossed crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Memorial Dr. and Douglas St.
The driver of the truck was killed as was a person in another car. The injured child was transported to the hospital, according to reports.
Woman killed, child hurt in crash following GSP chase of pickup truck. Truck lost control and crashed. Driver killed as well on Memorial Dr. pic.twitter.com/8NqGG3n7mD— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) January 27, 2017
