January 27, 2017 4:14 PM

Two people dead, child injured in wreck following Atlanta police chase

By Stanley Dunlap

Two people are dead and a child was injured in wreck following a police chase in Atlanta.

Atlanta media outlets are reporting the collision occurred in southeast Atlanta Friday afternoon. The chase began after a capitol police officer responded to a man making a disturbance at the state capitol, according to WSB-TV Atlanta.

The man sped away from law enforcement in a pickup truck onto I-20, exited the interstate and later crossed crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Memorial Dr. and Douglas St.

The driver of the truck was killed as was a person in another car. The injured child was transported to the hospital, according to reports.

