With Super Bowl in mind, gas station manager stands up to Founding Father

The two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl usually brings some playful shenanigans between the fans of the teams competing for the trophy.
And with the Atlanta Falcons playing the New England Patriots on Feb. 5, supporters of both teams are partaking in the fun.
In Gainesville, Browns Bridge Exxon has stopped selling Samuel Adams Beer until after the game. The store’s manager told WSB Radio he decided to not sell the Boston lager after a Boston Globe columnist said it was difficult for Patriots’ fans to be excited about going against an apathetic Atlanta sports fan base.
The official Samuel Adams Beer Twitter account responded to the boycott.
Won’t be their only loss. #OneMore #Patriots #SB51 https://t.co/2PbYriu7EB— Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) January 26, 2017
And one of the Falcons most famous fans declared his disdain for the Patriots while on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Actor Samuel L. Jackson agreed that he is a Patriots’ “hater” and talked about selling concessions at Falcon games while attending Morehouse College.
His fandom for the Falcons is well-known for people who have heard the “Rise Up” ads for the team. Jackson also tweets out an occasional expletive laden messages in excitement about the team.
