January 27, 2017 11:37 AM

Can’t afford college? New UGA campaign seeks to eliminate the financial strain

By Stanley Dunlap

A new University of Georgia campaign aims to provide scholarships to hundreds of people struggling to afford college.

Under the Georgia Commitment Scholarship Program, the UGA Foundation will match gifts of $50,000, $75,000 or $100,000 for need-based scholarships. The program is expected to provide 400-600 new scholarships each year, according to a news release.

“Scholarships are life-changing,” UGA President Jere Morehead said in a statement. “They remove barriers and open doors. They create for our students and their families pathways to futures that would otherwise be unreachable.”

The new program comes on the heels of a $30 million commitment from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation for need-based scholarships as part of the $1.2 billion Commit to Georgia campaign that launched in November.

