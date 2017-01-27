This new pass will help you get to Atlanta faster

Middle Georgians driving to Atlanta will be able to take a quicker route along Interstate 75 starting Saturday.
In order to avoid congested traffic, the state is offering a Peach Pass for people to travel in new designated express lanes. The reversible lanes will be available in the morning for people driving northbound and in the evening for commuters venturing south, according to the State Road and Tollway Authority news release.
The cost is based on the flow of traffic and will range from 10 cents to 90 cents per mile. The toll lanes go through Henry and Clayton counties along a 12-mile stretch from Ga. 155/McDonough Road to Ga. 138/Stockbridge Highway.
“Establishing the toll rates for the new lanes is an important step as we prepare to open Georgia’s first reversible toll lanes,” said Christopher Tomlinson, executive director of the State Road and Tollway Authority. “The I-75 South Metro Express Lanes are the first of several new-capacity toll lanes projects under construction in Georgia, and we are confident that this innovative project will greatly improve Georgians’ commuting experience.”
Barriers will separate the lanes from the rest of the I-75. People who register for the Peach Pass by Tuesday will get $10 in free tolls. For more information visit www.peachpass.com or call 855-724-7277.
