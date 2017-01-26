Columbus police fire shots at alleged shoplifter in Victory Drive Wal-Mart

A Columbus police officer shot twice at an alleged shoplifter during a chase Thursday afternoon inside the Wal-Mart on Victory Drive, authorities said.
Columbus police received a call around noon Thursday in reference to a shoplifter who was allegedly opening packages and placing the stolen property in his clothing.
Police Chief Ricky Boren said two officers responded to the scene and identified the suspect in the store. As officers were attempting to speak with the suspect, he allegedly fled. The officers then chased the suspect inside the Wal-Mart.
During the chase, Boren said the suspect pointed a handgun at the officers. An officer then fired at the suspect twice, Boren said.
The suspect managed to exit the store and flee to a nearby Columbus Bank & Trust, the police chief said.
“The suspect gave up, a weapon was recovered, some clothing was recovered and the individual had an injury to the left arm,” Boren said.
The suspect was transported to Midtown Medical Center for treatment. He is currently in police custody. Police have not released the suspect’s name.
“We are not sure whether or not the injury to his left arm was caused from the projectile from the officer or if it was caused from him running into things inside the store while he was trying to make his getaway,” Boren said.
No officers were injured.
Boren said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate whether the officer caused the injury to the suspect.
“If in fact we caused the injury to the individual with a projectile, then the GBI will investigate,” Boren said.
Boren said the officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Police tape is currently blocking off the entrance to the outdoor section of Wal-Mart to the public, but the main entrances are open. Business at the other sections of Wal-Mart is as usual.
