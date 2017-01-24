Abducted Georgia child “in extreme danger,” police say

Georgia

Georgia authorities are looking for a 4-year-old girl who was taken Tuesday morning from her home in Norcross by her biological mother.

Mireida Mirada Espinoza Lemus is “believed to be in extreme danger,” according to a Facebook post by the Norcross Police Department. She was taken by her mother, Gladis Lemus, about 8 a.m. They were last seen traveling in a gray 2009 Ford Flex with license plate RCP9791, the post said.

Mireida was wearing a pink sweater, pink pants at the time of her abduction. She also has a scar on her right thumb.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please call 911. Tipsters also may contact the Norcross Police Department at 770-448-2111 or email adrian.mckinnon@norcrosspd.com.

