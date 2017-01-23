‘We’ll be helping out the state of Georgia,’ says President Trump after deadly storms

The southern part of Georgia suffered severe damage over the weekend when storms and tornadoes swept through the area, taking the lives of at least 18 people.
Following the deadly storms Saturday and Sunday, the Associated Press reported newly sworn in President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and “expressed our sincere condolences for the lives taken.”
During a swearing in ceremony for his senior staff, Trump took a moment to acknowledge the state and offer his help.
President Trump: "We'll be helping out the state of Georgia" https://t.co/6OZtrfIwim https://t.co/FpwnJZlGEs— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 22, 2017
The storms also affected Middle Georgia, with Houston County suffering most of the damage in the area on Saturday.
Deal initially issued a state of emergency for seven South Georgia counties impacted by the severe weather and expanded it for nine additional counties on Monday, according to a press release. The executive order will run through midnight on Jan. 30.
The 16 counties under the state of emergency include: Atkinson, Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Lowndes, Mitchell, Thomas, Turner, Wilcox and Worth.
The National Weather Service also issued a wind advisory in Georgia until 7 p.m. Monday as 20-30 mph sustained winds are forecast.
