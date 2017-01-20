Video captures gun-toting man telling Georgia officer to shoot him

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office released a video Thursday of a chilling encounter of a man carrying a gun while asking an officer to shoot him.
The dashcam video begins with Lt. Mark Hess approaching a white SUV as a man reaches into the backseat to grab a gun. The man ignores Hess’ demands to put down the large firearm.
The man repeatedly yells for Hess to kill him. About 40 seconds into the encounter, the man appears to accidentally drop the gun while switching it into his left hand.
Hess quickly tackles the man and as an apparent struggle ensues another officer rushes to help out. After a swift punch from Hess to the head of the man, handcuffs are finally put on.
“If anyone doubts the commitment or the training of our deputies, watch this,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post said. “Lt. Hess acted with more restraint and compassion than most of us could have shown. Thank you, MARK HESS for putting your life on the line everyday to protect and serve Walton County.”
The Facebook post does not provide other details on the encounter such as when it occurred or the identity of the man.
