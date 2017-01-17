Georgia

January 17, 2017 6:58 PM

Child mauled by pit bulls, killed on the way to school bus stop

By Laura Corley

A boy was killed in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday morning after he and a girl were attacked by pit bulls on the way to a school bus stop, according to multiple news outlets.

Logan Braatz, a 6-year-old student at F.L. Stanton Elementary School, was killed after at least two dogs attacked him and another girl about 7:30 a.m., according to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The attack on Gideon Drive occurred less than a mile east of the school, which is just north of Interstate 20, WSB-TV reported.

Logan died at Grady Memorial Hospital and the girl he was with was in stable condition at Egleston Hospital, the AJC reported.

One of the dogs was shot and another was captured. Their owner, Cameron Tucker, was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, 11Alive reported. Atlanta Police tweeted that homicide investigators were on the scene.

The Fulton County District Attorney’ Office indicated other charges are possible.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

